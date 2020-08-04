Google Adds Games To Search Results

Google has added games to its search results from the Google Arts and Cultures games section. The game is basically a game where you are asked a multiple choice question related to your query and Google tells you if you got the answer correct.

You can try it yourself on mobile search by searching for [Ansel Adams] and look for this box sectioned off in the "Games" category named "Arts and Culture Game."

This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben on Twitter. Notice as you play the game, you get scored at the top right corner of the game box.

Forum discussion at Twitter.