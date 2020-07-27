Google Local Pack Carousel With Products

We have seen Google local pack carousels with images and also Google showed what was "sold here" but I do not believe I've seen local pack carousels with products with inventory status. Jackson Lo noticed this and posted a video screen grab of this in action on Twitter.
Here is a screen shot from his video (click to enlarge):
Here is the video from his tweet:
“In stock” product listings appearing in Google’s local pack image carousel. Probably powered by product feeds.— Jackson Lo 🚀📈 (@jackson_lo) July 23, 2020
Is this new?🤞 @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/MoK2vflsZ1
So yes, I think this is a new way Google is using the image carousel feature in the local pack. To show product inventory as a carousel, which they did show in other ways before.
I assume for you to come up in this like this is to add products to your Google My Business listing.
