Daily Search Forum Recap: July 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode lets you do follow up questions in non-English languages, despite it only supporting English. Google AdSense has new fill empty in-page ads that will become the default, unless you turn it off. Google Merchant Center automatic shipping updates. Bing is testing local place listings in green. Bing is testing zoomable and sticky related searches. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap. Have a great July 4th weekend all!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June 2025 Core Update, Search Volatility, Insights Report, Ads & More
    This week, we finally had an official Google update, the June 2025 core update, which seemed to have kicked in on July 2nd. We also had an unconfirmed update on June 28th...
  • Google AI Mode Can Respond In Non-English Languages
    Did you know that Google AI Mode can respond to your questions in other languages than English? When Google launched AI Mode, it launched in the US and English and then in Labs for India but also English only. The help documentation says it supports English only as well - but it can respond in Japanese, German and other languages.
  • Bing Search Tests Zoomable & Sticky Related Searches
    Microsoft is testing zoomable and sticky related searches in the Bing Search results page. So one variation has the related searches stick to the right top of the screen as you scroll and the other will zoom into the related search, as you hover your mouse cursor over the feature.
  • Bing Tests Local Place Listings In Green
    Microsoft is testing showing the local/places listings in green within the Bing search results. Normally you'd see them in the normal white background color but here it is in green.
  • Google Merchant Center Gains Automatic Shipping Updates
    Google Merchant Center is rolling out automatic shipping updates under the automatic improvements tab. "Automatic shipping updates improve the accuracy of shipping information of your products. The feature can help your customers predict when they get their orders, and it can help improve your overall shipping performance," Google said.
  • New Google AdSense Fill Empty In-Page Ads
    Google AdSense announced a new feature to "Fill empty in-page ads" by showing "contextually-relevant suggestions related to your page and site inside unfilled ad spaces." In short, if an ad is not filled by Google on your page, then Google will look for other ways to monetize that ad spot.
  • Doogler On Google Ball Bollard
    Here is a photo of a Doogler, a Google dog, sitting on one of the ball bollards in the Google parking lot. I found this on Instagram.

