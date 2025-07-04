Daily Search Forum Recap: July 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode lets you do follow up questions in non-English languages, despite it only supporting English. Google AdSense has new fill empty in-page ads that will become the default, unless you turn it off. Google Merchant Center automatic shipping updates. Bing is testing local place listings in green. Bing is testing zoomable and sticky related searches. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap. Have a great July 4th weekend all!

