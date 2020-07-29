Google Tests New Interface For Local Q&A Box?

Google seems to be testing the local Q&A box outside of the business's local knowledge panel. I think this is a new interface for the old Google Local Q&A box that launched sometime in 2017 or so.

Here is the new look that Valentin Pletzer spotted and posted about on Twitter. This design shows the question box outside of the local knowledge panel, which is different. Normally you can asks businesses questions in their local panel but in this case, the query contained "walmart" so maybe the questions get funneled there anyway?

The original design looked like this:

So it was in a local panel, not as a generic search feature that can be answered by more businesses, not just directed to a single business. Although, the query included the Walmart name, so maybe it is directed to Walmart's Q&A feature in Google My Business?

This also works on desktop.

This should not be confused with the normal, not-local Google Q&A feature.

