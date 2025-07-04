Bing Search Tests Zoomable & Sticky Related Searches

Jul 4, 2025
Bing Search

Microsoft is testing zoomable and sticky related searches in the Bing Search results page. So one variation has the related searches stick to the right top of the screen as you scroll and the other will zoom into the related search, as you hover your mouse cursor over the feature.

Forum discussion at X and Mastodon.

 

