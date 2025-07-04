Microsoft is testing zoomable and sticky related searches in the Bing Search results page. So one variation has the related searches stick to the right top of the screen as you scroll and the other will zoom into the related search, as you hover your mouse cursor over the feature.

Here is the sticky version spotted by Sachin Patel on X:

Here is the zoomable version spotted by Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon:

Here are more screenshots:

Bing is testing a new variation for related searches. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Q9w3Kj6pMF — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) July 3, 2025

