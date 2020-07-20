Google Showing Large Image Packs For Queries

Jul 20, 2020 • 7:45 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
This looks like a bug, but might be a test, where Google is showing some searchers for almost all queries, a large box or pack of image results that match the query. This image box is not new, but to show so many images, for so many variations of queries, is unusual. So I am suspecting this was a bug.

Neeraj Jivnani shared a screen shot with me on Twitter and Shameem Adhikarath also shared multiple screen shots with me on Twitter.

click for full size

Here are more:

I am really thinking this was a bug...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

