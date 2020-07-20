Google Showing Large Image Packs For Queries

This looks like a bug, but might be a test, where Google is showing some searchers for almost all queries, a large box or pack of image results that match the query. This image box is not new, but to show so many images, for so many variations of queries, is unusual. So I am suspecting this was a bug.

Neeraj Jivnani shared a screen shot with me on Twitter and Shameem Adhikarath also shared multiple screen shots with me on Twitter.

Here are more:

Google is now showing Image packs on all keywords, also on terms where it's not necessary at all! 🙌



So is it permanent now or just a bug? 😒@rustybrick @methode @sengineland @sejournal @sewatch pic.twitter.com/jLQZOCCN2A — Neeraj Jivnani (@neerajjivnani) July 17, 2020

I am really thinking this was a bug...

Forum discussion at Twitter.