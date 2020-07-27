Google's John Mueller Says Don't Use Loading Screens & Delay Users

Google's John Mueller was asked about why Google is showing a blank screen for the Google Cache. Well, John said "to be blunt, perhaps don't show a loading screen and instead just show your content. *ALL* time you spend showing a loading screen is a delay for users." I love when John responds in a "blunt" manner.

Here are those tweets:

To be blunt, perhaps don't show a loading screen and instead just show your content. *ALL* time you spend showing a loading screen is a delay for users. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 26, 2020

I do miss the old days of the 1990s where we all had loading screens built in Flash for our web sites. Welcome to our web site, please watch this cool 30 second introduction to our web site before you can do anything on our web site. We all did it, it was fun and it was cool. Now, not so much.

Want to see mine? I saved many, but here is my 1999 version.

Forum discussion at Twitter.