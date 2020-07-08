Google Structured Data Testing Tool Going Away; SEOs Are Not Happy

Jul 8, 2020 • 7:13 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google announced yesterday that the Rich Results Test Tool is out of beta - yay! Google announced with that news that the Structured Data Testing Tool will be deprecated at some point.

Google said "the Rich Results Test fully supports all Google Search rich result features." But the deal is, SEOs are already missing the Structured Data Testing Tool, before it even is gone.

The rich results testing tool launched in 2017 and the structured data testing tool was revamped in 2015 and originally launched in 2009. So the tool is essentially 10+ years old.

But like I said, SEOs are not happy it is going away because the rich results test tool does not validate and test all rich result types. Here are some, not all, just some of the complaints:

So yea, Bing & Yandex and others have options:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 7, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus