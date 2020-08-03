Google Tests Categorized Sections For Search Results Again

We've seen this numerous times where Google would test sections by category of some sort of its search results. Well, over the past several days Google started those tests back up. Here are some screen shots shared with me on Twitter. Note, I may have missed some, feel free to ping me to add yours.

Heck, Google even tested this back in 2007 - no joke.

Anyway, here are those screen shots:

Crazy to me how broken up the SERPs are now... Specific sections for online store and reviews (as well as images, local, etc.)@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/NStKwgknBV — Grant Oster (@grantoster) August 2, 2020

Even with interior images, which is not this, but a nice thing to add here:

Heh, so it looks like Google is starting to test grouping images of interiors, exteriors, etc. for car models on mobile. It certainly keeps users in one place. pic.twitter.com/oCawSAxUhq — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) July 31, 2020

I cannot find the tweet from the first person who notified me of this, so I apologize to that person.

