Google Tests Categorized Sections For Search Results Again

Aug 3, 2020 • 7:45 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
We've seen this numerous times where Google would test sections by category of some sort of its search results. Well, over the past several days Google started those tests back up. Here are some screen shots shared with me on Twitter. Note, I may have missed some, feel free to ping me to add yours.

Heck, Google even tested this back in 2007 - no joke.

Anyway, here are those screen shots:

Even with interior images, which is not this, but a nice thing to add here:

I cannot find the tweet from the first person who notified me of this, so I apologize to that person.

