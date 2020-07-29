Google Sending Work From Home Telecommute Markup Notifications

Google is sending out some emails to those websites that have job listings and can support work from home job positions. As you know, back in February 2018, Google added markup support to its job schema for telecommute for job location. Now, with COVID-19, Google is asking those with this schema to annotate your remote jobs with the job location as telecommute.

In addition, Google said it will add a "work from home" label to the job listings that will make your job listing stand out from the rest.

Here is an email shared by Lily Ray on Twitter of the notification:

It is asking you to "promote work-from-home jobs on" your web site. It says:

Given the recent COVID-19 impact on businesses and employment, Google has seen increased job seeker interest in work-from-home and remote job opportunities. We want to make it easier for job seekers to discover these relevant employment options. In response to this, we encourage you to annotate all remote jobs by specifying jobLocationType:"TELECOMMUTE" in any job postings that allow for 100% remote work. Implementing this markup can expose a "Work from home" tag next to that job posting, to improve visibility for interested job seekers. Please note that this feature is available only in the USA and UK at the moment.

