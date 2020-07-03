Google Search Console Video Structured Data Reporting Tweak

Google announced on Twitter that it made a change to how Google Search Console reports on your video structured data. Specifically, Google wrote "if you use video structured data, our reporting is now aligned with the docs and will warn if neither embedUrl nor contentUrl is used in a VideoObject."

📺 A brief heads-up on a Search Console reporting change: If you use video structured data, our reporting is now aligned with the docs and will warn if neither embedUrl nor contentUrl is used in a VideoObject. Find out more at https://t.co/OUNShrOWTc — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) July 2, 2020

The docs say "we recommend that you provide a URL to your video. You can provide a URL by using one or both of the following properties: contentUrl and embedUrl." So I guess if you are not doing this, Google will let you know in Google Search Console?

