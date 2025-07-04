This week, we finally had an official Google update, the June 2025 core update, which seemed to have kicked in on July 2nd. We also had an unconfirmed update on June 28th, days before the core update was announced. Google Search Console updated its Insights report. Google promoted AI Mode with an animated not Google Doodle. Google is testing AI Mode in Chrome. A study from Similarweb shows that clicks from Google dropped 13 percentage points since the launch of AI Overviews a year ago. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report. Bing placed the Copilot Search tab at the beginning of all tabs. Google Ads has a new broad match experiment testing. Google Ads AI Max is a search match type. Microsoft removed over one billion ads and 475,000 advertiser accounts. Microsoft Advertising will do away with TCPA and TROAS. Google AdSense will fill empty in page ads with contextual relevant suggestions, by default, in 30 days. Microsoft is laying off 9,000 jobs. And Cloudflare announced it will block AI crawlers by default and offer a Pay Per Crawl initiative. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

