Web Stories Also Get More Exposure In Google Image Search

SEOs have been loving playing with Web Stories in Google Search for the extra exposure those get and potentially the higher click through rate. But did you know that these are also highlighted in Google's Image search results?

Glenn Gabe, who has been testing these Web Stories out in a big way, posted the other day on Twitter about how Google Images shows the web stories icon and these thumbnails are in "the 3x4 ratio and larger size stand out as well," he said.

Here is what the image search results look like:

Here is what happens when you click on one:

Another reason to look into Web Stories...

Forum discussion at Twitter.