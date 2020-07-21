Google My Business Notification For Duplicate Listings

Hot off the coattails of Google now sending notifications of Google My Business listing suspensions, Google is sending other notices as well. Here is a notice from Google that says your profile has been marked as a duplicate.

This screen shot comes from Kerry in the Local Search Forums. Kerry said "we received an email about a client's listing marked as a duplicate. Obviously the listing being marked as a duplicate is not the point here -- the email notification is."

These notifications via email are super useful and I am glad Google is now sending them for all sorts of Google My Business listing issues.

