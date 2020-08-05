Google Featured Snippets Without Borders - A Bug Or Feature?

I had a few reports yesterday of Google displaying featured snippets but without borders. It seems like a bug to me but who knows, maybe Google is testing borderless featured snippets and search results?
Here is a screen shot of a featured snippet without borders via @DanielHerndler:
Here is how I see it with borders:
Here are more screen shots:
Seeing a no-border display in SERPs, even for the Featured Snippet!— Shalom Goodman (@ShalomGood) August 4, 2020
Very neat.
Google, always testing pic.twitter.com/FhYjTeiHoc
Recognized a new style for #Google Featured Snippets without border today. Is this new, @rustybrick? #seo pic.twitter.com/FoewP6oV2o— Daniel Herndler (@DanielHerndler) August 4, 2020
Has to be a bug, right?
Forum discussion at Twitter.