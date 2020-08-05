Google Featured Snippets Without Borders - A Bug Or Feature?

I had a few reports yesterday of Google displaying featured snippets but without borders. It seems like a bug to me but who knows, maybe Google is testing borderless featured snippets and search results?

Here is a screen shot of a featured snippet without borders via @DanielHerndler:

Here is how I see it with borders:

Here are more screen shots:

Seeing a no-border display in SERPs, even for the Featured Snippet!

Very neat.



Google, always testing pic.twitter.com/FhYjTeiHoc — Shalom Goodman (@ShalomGood) August 4, 2020

Has to be a bug, right?

Forum discussion at Twitter.