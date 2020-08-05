Google Featured Snippets Without Borders - A Bug Or Feature?

Aug 5, 2020 • 8:08 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

I had a few reports yesterday of Google displaying featured snippets but without borders. It seems like a bug to me but who knows, maybe Google is testing borderless featured snippets and search results?

Here is a screen shot of a featured snippet without borders via @DanielHerndler:

Here is how I see it with borders:

Here are more screen shots:

Has to be a bug, right?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: A Lot Of Negative Reviews Can Hurt Your Site
 
blog comments powered by Disqus