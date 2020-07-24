Google Search Ranking Update On July 23rd & 24th

I am seeing some early chatter and signals that there may be another, currently unconfirmed, Google search ranking algorithm update happening. It seems to have started yesterday, July 23rd and continuing throughout today, July 24th. You may see it yourself if you compare your real time Google traffic to a normal day or you slice and dice your traffic by hour.

I am seeing both chatter and discussions about this within the SEO community, both on WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World and some on Twitter as well. Plus some of the tools are showing big changes as of this morning.

Here is some of the SEO chatter:

Funny how one day can be so completely different from the next, and on no detectable changes in the SERPs. Yesterday was great / natural traffic flow for a few hours, today it's right back to the staccato Zombie pattern. Huge variation in mobile vs desktop results tho...mobile is two listings in a row with images and site links, but on desktop, although plenty of page real estate available, it's one listing with no images or site links. Looks like more traffic shaping. They certainly don't want our conversions getting ahead of themselves. Totally throttled...again.

Yes, I saw the same thing yesterday, one of my sites went gangbusters late yesterday afternoon after almost 0 Google traffic for two weeks, I had conversion after conversion for about 4 hours and then it just died. Now I guess I will have to wait again for another few months for that site to get any love from Google again. There is no such thing as organic traffic from Google anymore.

I keep expecting my traffic increases to stop but yet, so far, it's continuing and driving some good international project enquiries for my global sites. The UK sites are also doing much better than I thought they would after lockdown.

As expected, all and I mean all websites that I monitor and got hit are again losing the keywords. This enforces the idea that it's a group thing once more and I doubt it has anything to do with content, speed or anything else.

Surprising today my organic traffic suddenly increase , cross my fingers stay longer or stable at least . I don't feel quite confident , who knows tomorrow, or next week drop back , really is Roller Coaster ride.

Hi @rustybrick, I'm seeing quite a bit of google shuffling right now in UK SERPS squire, could be the start of something or a tweak already in??? — Adrian Wood (@Aidan1980Ward) July 24, 2020

And here are some of the tracking tools showing changes so far, some have not been updated yet this morning, so I will add more later:

RankRanger:

SEMRush:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Advanced Web Rankings:

SERP Metrics:

Do you see changes on your end yet?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World.