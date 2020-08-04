Google On How It Measures Web Vitals

Aug 4, 2020
Martin Splitt from Google went a bit deeper, on Twitter (yes on Twitter), on how Google goes about rendering and measuring what it renders. Here is what Martin Splitt said on Twitter.

First, here was the question from Victor Pan, "If Googlebot uses a non-googlebot user-agent to check CLS, LCP, and whatever other Web Vital metric, what would its name be called? We implemented dynamic rendering for googlebot cc @methode @JohnMu - should those dynamically rendering worry about Poor URL web vitals in GSC?"

I'll embed Martin's response:

Useful details to know and add to your SEO and developer arsenal of knowledge.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

