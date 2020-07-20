Google Local Algorithm Weighs Business Names Too Highly; Google To Fix This.

Jul 20, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
There has been a number of complaints about Google's local search ranking algorithm giving way too much weight to the name of the business. But have no fear, Google is working on addressing this according to Danny Sullivan, Google's Public Search Liaison.

Joy Hawkins, a local SEO, was one of the complaints. She said "the local search algorithm weighting business names too strongly. I actually tried these searches (Uxbridge, ON) when my stove broke and ended up going to Facebook to find a company instead."

Danny Sullivan responded saying "I know the team really is working to better deal with this type of stuff. I also know that as that's been heard before. But I do expect improvements should be noticeable in the near future."

Here are those tweets, with the screen shot Joy shared:

If something changes - I am sure we will take notice and report it all to you. So stay tuned...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

