Google My Business Adds Black-Owned Attribute For New Icon

Jul 31, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google My Business has added another attribute for businesses owners to use to enhance their business listings. The new attribute is named "black-owned business", this goes on with the veteran-led and women-led attributes.

Under the "info" tab in Google My Business, you can select "attributes" and then select the attribute that is applicable to your business, including the new "black-owned business."

Google is also posting these notices, as Lane Rizzardini posted on Twitter.

This is what these attributes or labels look like on business profiles:

Note, the API supposedly supported this a month ago according to Krystal Taing.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Console & Rich Results Test Tool Supports Image License Structured Data
 
blog comments powered by Disqus