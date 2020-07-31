Google My Business Adds Black-Owned Attribute For New Icon

Google My Business has added another attribute for businesses owners to use to enhance their business listings. The new attribute is named "black-owned business", this goes on with the veteran-led and women-led attributes.

Under the "info" tab in Google My Business, you can select "attributes" and then select the attribute that is applicable to your business, including the new "black-owned business."

Google is also posting these notices, as Lane Rizzardini posted on Twitter.

This is what these attributes or labels look like on business profiles:

Note, the API supposedly supported this a month ago according to Krystal Taing.

Forum discussion at Twitter.