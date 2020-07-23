Google My Business Upgraded Profiles; $50 Per Month

Jul 23, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is now trying a subscription billing model for Google My Business, something Google has explored doing in the past, and is now actively pursuing. Google sent Tom Waddington an email asking him to "upgrade" his business profile for $50 a month.

The $50 monthly subscription upgrade gives you the Google Guaranteed badge and helps you "stand out with an upgraded business profile." Here is the email he received from Google and shared on Twitter:

This is still early, so it is hard to know if the $50 per month will have any return on investment.

Matt McGee thinks it is a no brainer:

Just to be clear, Google Guaranteed is not new, it has been around for years. What is new is this $50 per month subscription package that businesses can buy to get Google Guaranteed and possibly other services from Google.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

