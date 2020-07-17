Google Local Panel Displays When Hours Were Last Updated

Casey Bryan shared a screen shot with me on Twitter showing what I think is a new, nifty feature by Google My Business. Google is now showing for some business local panels when the last time that business updated its business hours with Google.

As you can see in the screen shot below, it shows that this business had its business hours updated in Google My Business 2 weeks ago and that the business itself updated those hours. It says "updated by business 2 weeks ago."

That can be super useful to customers when wanting to know if they can rely on the business hours, espesially now in these COVID times.

Forum discussion at Twitter.