Google: Many Manual Actions Are Algorithmic Now & Not Used

Google's John Mueller said that many of those manual actions are probably not used anymore. Why? He said because many may have been automated and done algorithmically. I did ask John for a list but he refused, go figure.

This was at the 54:54 mark into the video from yesterday. John Mueller said "a lot of these manual actions have evolved over time. Where we would say well we need to do this manually and at some point we figure out how to do it algorithmically." He added "it makes sense to find ways to do it algorithmically rather than just purely manual."

Here is the video with the play button at the start time:

Here is the transcript:

John Mueller: A lot of these manual actions have evolved over time. Where we would say well we need to do this manually and at some point we figure out how to do it algorithmically. And it kind of evolved into that direction. But i don't know in in particular with regards to doorway pages. It's at least something that I haven't seen people talk about that much recently.

Barry Schwartz: Could we get a list of those that have switched from manual actions to algorithmically.

John Mueller: No.

But it is something where from from our point of view it makes sense to find ways to do it algorithmically rather than just purely manual. Because the web is just gigantic and we can't manually review the whole web. We have to find ways to do as much as possible algorithmically. And in many cases there's still weird things out there that we don't catch algorithmically that maybe we do have to take manual action on.

Here is a list of Google manual actions:

User-generated spam

Spammy free host

Structured data issue

Unnatural links to your site

Unnatural links from your site

Thin content with little or no added value

Cloaking and/or sneaky redirects

Pure spam

Cloaked images

Hidden text and/or keyword stuffing

AMP content mismatch

Sneaky mobile redirects

