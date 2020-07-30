Google: Forget Everything You Read About Link Juice

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "I'd forget everything you read about "link juice." It's very likely all obsolete, wrong, and/or misleading." But I love when SEOs talk about "link juice" and when I get to use this graphic on this site. :(

John said, "instead, build a website that works well for your users."

Here is John's tweet within context:

I'd forget everything you read about "link juice." It's very likely all obsolete, wrong, and/or misleading. Instead, build a website that works well for your users. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 29, 2020

I don't think the question is bad. It asks about how to distribute your "link juice" or link equity you have on your home page to the other pages on your site. This is a basic PageRank question.

Now I need to go through all my articles where I wrote about link juice and update them. :(

