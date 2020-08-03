Google Tests "Also In The News" Box Under Top Stories

Last week Google was testing "for context" sections within the top stories carousel. This week, Google is testing "also in the news" carousel boxes under the Top stories section in Google search.

Here is a screen shot of this in action from Robin Xing on Twitter:

You can see this box has somewhat older stories, not from minutes or hours ago, but rather days ago. I wonder how they are different exactly from the Top Stories? Does the "also in the news" box require you to be in the Google News index, whereas the Top Stories box does not need that? I do not know for sure.

Forum discussion at Twitter.