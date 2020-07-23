How To Improve Google Indexing? Create Great, Unique & Compelling Content.

Google's John Mueller said that "best way to improve indexing is to create great - unique & compelling - content that users have been seeking out, and which users recommend to others." Google has said that many indexing issues are related to quality issues.

John responded to a complaint from someone who said his pages weren't all being indexed by Google. He said on Twitter "search engines don't index everything just because it's online." He said "best way to improve indexing is to create great - unique & compelling - content that users have been seeking out, and which users recommend to others."

There have been a lot more complaints about indexing recently, Google said some may be related to the core update but then Google said none of these issues are new, that it is just more visible now through better reporting.

So just build great, unique and compelling content already.

