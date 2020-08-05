Google: A Lot Of Negative Reviews Can Hurt Your Site

Aug 5, 2020 • 7:52 am | comments (5) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
The other day I reported that Google said negative reviews on the web about your brand or business won't hurt your rankings in Google search. Yesterday, I was on the video call with John Mueller and I asked him this question and brought up the Decor My Eyes case from ten years ago. He then said he can see if a brand has a ton of negative reviews, algorithms would pick up on that and the site might not rank as well.

The thing is, he made it sound more to me about the overall core ranking algorithm. He made it sound like a brand with tons of bad reviews probably will reflect that on how it builds its site and how users interact with that site. But I am not sure.

At the 3:05 mark into the video call, I asked John about this, here is the video embed. I am not going to transcribe it, I will use Glenn Gabe's tweets as a summary:

Watch the video, what do you think? Let me know. I mean, let me know what you think of what John said, not the awesome GIF selections in the tweets above.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

