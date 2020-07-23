Google Mortgage Search Results Box For You To Compete With & In

Google has a new search feature for searches related to mortgages. While Google had mortgage calculators and tools for a while, those featured only came up for specific and exact queries. Now, Google has a much wider search feature box that gives you a lot more on mortgages.

Google "collaborated with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to create a new mobile experience in search."

Here is a GIF of this in action:

As I wrote at Search Engine Land here is what the box can offer you:

Overview: A definition of what a mortgage is.

Calculator: A mortgage calculator to calculate your monthly payments and purchase budgets.

Rates: This shows you the average rates for the day based on 30 year, 15, year and other options. You can even calculate your payments based on the rates, in your state, on the loan amount and your credit score.

Refinance: This shows you news and top stories on refinance options.

Process: This is a checklist created by Consumer Finance of the steps you take when buying a new home or refinancing.

News: This shows you news about mortgages.

Relief: This shows you various relief efforts for those who need help with their mortgage during the pandemic.

Types: This breaks down the various types of mortgages using a featured snippet.

Videos: Shows you videos about mortgages.

History: This shows a featured snippet about the history of mortgages.

Glenn Gabe points out on Twitter "So if you focus on mortgages and mortgage information, heads-up... You have a new SERP feature to track (and compete with depending on your area of expertise)..."

In 2014, Google added a mortgage calculator, and finally made it fully live in 2015. That calculator had a redesign last year.

Forum discussion at Twitter.