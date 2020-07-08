Signs Of A Small Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around July 6th

Over the past couple of days, maybe starting around July 6th but continuing on through today, July 8th - I am seeing some signs of a Google search ranking algorithm update. The chatter is there but it is more limited, maybe only impacting a smaller group of sites or a smaller niche. The tools, most are not showing much but SEMRush is showing a blip.

The last unconfirmed but larger update was around June 23rd that seemed to have a big say in governmental sites. Again, that is still not confirmed.

But now, I am seeing new chatter at both WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World, and social media, of a possible update. Again, this chatter seems to be limited. Here are some quotes from the threads:

Massive drop in search traffic for this month according to analytics and GSC. Whatever Google's broken update is, it's doing a fine job at screwing people up.

Can confirm small movement on 6th July.

Yep, there's been quite a substantial movement in my widget sector. In their US .com SERPs, all the usual preferiti are back where they were before the May update with all but one non-US company gone from the top 20 however Pinterest seems to have also gone for the moment.

6th july was terrible. Today is even worse.

Education sector~ Seems like something else is brewing for Google, all my competitors are getting hit as well.

Looking like a change in traffic today. Bounce rate has shot up with no change in rankings. Familiar signs that something is up.

Paint me white and call me crazy but I think there might be an update happening right now?

I think you maybe right. Yesterday I noticed my website going up and down and then some pages went out of top 100 and today again came back to their position.

The only tool showing any update is SEMRush and it is not off the charts.

SEMRush:

The rest of the tools are pretty calm for now...

RankRanger:

Accuranker:

Mozcast:

Updated graph for today shows it a bit warmer:

SERPMetrics:

Algoroo:

CognitiveSEO:

Have you noticed changes with your Google organic search traffic in the past day or so?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World.