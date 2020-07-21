Google Local Panel Listing With Two Phone Numbers

Francastro notified me on Twitter of a local panel he spotted in the Google search results that lists not one, but two different phone numbers. I am not sure if I've seen this before so I figured I share his screen shot here.

The screen shot is a bit hard to see, and I cannot replicate it to show a higher resolution screen shots but I do see two phone numbers listed in the local panel.

I personally can only bring up one phone number for this local panel in Google search.

Is it a bug or a feature? Local SEOs seem to imply it is a feature rolling out:

Slooooow roll out pic.twitter.com/UFOEkuz3fe — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) July 20, 2020

