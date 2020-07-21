Google Local Panel Listing With Two Phone Numbers

Jul 21, 2020 • 7:13 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Francastro notified me on Twitter of a local panel he spotted in the Google search results that lists not one, but two different phone numbers. I am not sure if I've seen this before so I figured I share his screen shot here.

click for full size

The screen shot is a bit hard to see, and I cannot replicate it to show a higher resolution screen shots but I do see two phone numbers listed in the local panel.

I personally can only bring up one phone number for this local panel in Google search.

Is it a bug or a feature? Local SEOs seem to imply it is a feature rolling out:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 20, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus