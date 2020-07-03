Google Maps Tests Local Listing Carousel In Footer

Andy Simpson spotted this interesting Google Maps interface test. It shows a local listing or local pack carousel in the footer section on the Google Maps view. I don't believe I've seen this before, but it is kind of nice.

I cannot replicate this, but here is the GIF of it he shared on Twitter and the Local Search Forums:

It is an interesting way to keep the local listings in view after you click on a listing to expand its local knowledge panel.

