Web Stories Image Thumbnails In Google Mobile Search Results

Jul 7, 2020 • 7:44 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

In 2018, Google launched AMP Stories and then they got more visual, with visual stories in 2019. Now, Google renamed them from AMP Stories to Web Stories. Did you know that if you publish a web story, Google's mobile search results will show you a fancy image thumbnail in the search result snippet?

Glenn Gabe said on Twitter "one benefit of web stories is you get that nifty story icon in the SERP. See below. I saw it show up pretty quickly after it was initially indexed (took just a few minutes)."

Samuel Schmitt posted a nice overview for SEOs on how to use web stories as well.

It might be something some of you want to play around with.

Paul Bakaus from Google said Web Stories are coming to WordPress, so if you have WordPress, it might be super simple to add these soon. He posted this on Twitter:

If you want to play with Glenn's version, he hand coded it, you can here:

FYI, these can also show on desktop, not just mobile:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Tests Video List View
 
blog comments powered by Disqus