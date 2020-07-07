Web Stories Image Thumbnails In Google Mobile Search Results

In 2018, Google launched AMP Stories and then they got more visual, with visual stories in 2019. Now, Google renamed them from AMP Stories to Web Stories. Did you know that if you publish a web story, Google's mobile search results will show you a fancy image thumbnail in the search result snippet?

Glenn Gabe said on Twitter "one benefit of web stories is you get that nifty story icon in the SERP. See below. I saw it show up pretty quickly after it was initially indexed (took just a few minutes)."

Samuel Schmitt posted a nice overview for SEOs on how to use web stories as well.

It might be something some of you want to play around with.

Paul Bakaus from Google said Web Stories are coming to WordPress, so if you have WordPress, it might be super simple to add these soon. He posted this on Twitter:

🔥 Web Stories are coming to WordPress!



The first public beta is now available (for the adventurous) to install & test.



👉🏽 More info here: https://t.co/KYUwyF8h8j pic.twitter.com/55qKNX1c4s — Paul Bakaus (@pbakaus) July 1, 2020

If you want to play with Glenn's version, he hand coded it, you can here:

Based on Google's focus on Web Stories, I decided to test it out. I built a Web Story covering the Disqus indexing bug Google recently had (just b/c it was a situation I tracked heavily). Go ahead & try it out (it's best on your phone but works on dtop): https://t.co/8eFwes63r9 pic.twitter.com/zyV3toRWvU — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 6, 2020

FYI, these can also show on desktop, not just mobile:

Whoa, check this out. @glenngabe did a Web Stories test with a recent blog. Can see what the experience looks like on desktop in the video below. Includes a 'learn more' button at the end which directs you to his website. pic.twitter.com/OKp3x8xWJ5 — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) July 7, 2020

