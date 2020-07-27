Google Tests Thick Gray Borders Between Search Results

Jul 27, 2020 • 7:53 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is testing another mobile user interface for its search results layout and design. Here is a screen shot from Mark Osborne of Google using thick gray borders between each search result snippet.

Mark posted numerous screen shots on Twitter, here is one of them:

I am just going to add this to the countless Google user interface tests I have been tracking.

Here is another screen shot:

I do not like this interface, do you?

Forum discussion at Twitter & Twitter

Previous story: Google's John Mueller Says Don't Use Loading Screens & Delay Users
 
blog comments powered by Disqus