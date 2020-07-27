Google Tests Thick Gray Borders Between Search Results

Google is testing another mobile user interface for its search results layout and design. Here is a screen shot from Mark Osborne of Google using thick gray borders between each search result snippet.
Mark posted numerous screen shots on Twitter, here is one of them:
I am just going to add this to the countless Google user interface tests I have been tracking.
Are these grey lines between results on serps new or a test? @rustybrick @JohnMu pic.twitter.com/B5VFtK0PJ4— Mark Osborne (@MarkSEOsborne) July 26, 2020
Here is another screen shot:
Is Google trying new design for SERP? @rustybrick @JohnMu pic.twitter.com/ujE5aipheK— Vivekanand Selvaraj (@vivek_critics) July 24, 2020
I do not like this interface, do you?