Google Tests Thick Gray Borders Between Search Results

Google is testing another mobile user interface for its search results layout and design. Here is a screen shot from Mark Osborne of Google using thick gray borders between each search result snippet.

Mark posted numerous screen shots on Twitter, here is one of them:

I am just going to add this to the countless Google user interface tests I have been tracking.

Are these grey lines between results on serps new or a test? @rustybrick @JohnMu pic.twitter.com/B5VFtK0PJ4 — Mark Osborne (@MarkSEOsborne) July 26, 2020

Here is another screen shot:

I do not like this interface, do you?

