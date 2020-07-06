Google Tests Boxed In Related Searches User Interface

Google is yet again testing another user interface for the related searches. We saw magnifying glass icons, we saw too many related searches and much more. Now we are seeing these boxed in as a test.
Arjunan KS posted on Twitter and Ramesh Singh posted on Twitter screen shots of this:
@rustybrick Google is testing new "Related Search"@DThekkethil pic.twitter.com/Gax72D4wSm— Arjunan KS (@getonlinebuddy) July 4, 2020
Google testing another interface option for related searches— Ramesh Singh (@ramesh_s_bisht) July 4, 2020
cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/LojdbtuM6U