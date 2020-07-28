Google Top Stories Tests "For Context" Section

Google Top Stories is fun and we've seen Google test a lot of different features around it, including adding more descriptions. But now, Google is testing showing a news story with more context using a "For context" section that shows other news stories related to the story in the carousel.

Here is a screen shot from Valentin Pletzer as he posted on Twitter of this in action. I should note, I tried to replicate this and I cannot:

Here is his tweet with a couple of screen shots:

new feature within the top stories carousel "for context"



a second link to the same source (here Forbes and cnet)#google #mobile #serp #news pic.twitter.com/B7KDKSmChz — Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) July 28, 2020

Interesting and I guess another way for you to optimize to get your stories in Google's Top Stories - that is if this feature is fully launched...

