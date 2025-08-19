Daily Search Forum Recap: August 19, 2025

Aug 19, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Merchant API will replace the Content API for Shopping in the coming year. Google Trends API has been out for a month but SEOs should not expect access to it any time soon. Google is testing vertical image layouts for top stories. Google's Barry Pollard explained why core web vitals measurements don't match in Search Console to the Chrome UX report. Google AI Overviews explain overlay is testing a tray UI.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Why Google Chrome UX Report & Search Console Don't Match
    While I think SEOs spend way too much time and effort on Core Web Vitals, many do ask why does the Google Chrome UX report often not match what is shown in the Google Search Console core web vitals report. Well, as Google's Barry Pollard said, they look at "different measures."
  • Google Tests Vertical Images For Top Stories
    Google is testing vertical images within the Top Stories section of the Google search results on desktop. We've seen vertical or portrait layouts for top stories on mobile, but I don't think I've seen it look like this on desktop.
  • SEOs, Don't Expect Access To The Google Trends API Soon
    As you know, Google released the Google Trends API as an alpha release last month. And many SEOs have already applied for access. But if you are an SEO or even a small publisher, I would not expect access to this API any time soon.
  • Google AI Overviews Explain Overlay Tests Bottom Tray
    Google AI Overviews has this feature where you can select the text in the AI Overview and an overlay with explain this, related images and copy text (sometimes other features) overlay as buttons for you to do more with. Google even tested keyboard shortcuts for it. But now Google is testing this in a bottom tray design.
  • Google Merchant API Is Replacing The Content API For Shopping
    Over a decade ago, Google released the Content API for Shopping to let merchants manage their Google Merchant Center feed programmatically. Well, that has been officially replaced by the Google Merchant API.
  • Google France Googley Hanging Decorations
    Here is a photo from the Google office in France. You can see these decorations hanging in the center, like these leaf like art pieces, in the Google red, blue, green and yellow colors.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 20, 2025

Aug 20, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Search Partner Network Full Placement Reporting Is Finaly Here

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Clippable Coupons Toned Down For Search Snippets

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Update Child Sexual Abuse Imagery Policy

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:31 am
Other Search Engines

Tool Tracks Referral Traffic From ChatGPT vs Google: Can AI Catch Up?

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Updates Copilot AI Answer UX To Improve CTR?

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google AI Overviews Explain Overlay Tests Bottom Tray
Next Story: Google Medieval Harry Potter House Flag Signs

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.