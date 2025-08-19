Daily Search Forum Recap: August 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Merchant API will replace the Content API for Shopping in the coming year. Google Trends API has been out for a month but SEOs should not expect access to it any time soon. Google is testing vertical image layouts for top stories. Google's Barry Pollard explained why core web vitals measurements don't match in Search Console to the Chrome UX report. Google AI Overviews explain overlay is testing a tray UI.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Why Google Chrome UX Report & Search Console Don't Match
While I think SEOs spend way too much time and effort on Core Web Vitals, many do ask why does the Google Chrome UX report often not match what is shown in the Google Search Console core web vitals report. Well, as Google's Barry Pollard said, they look at "different measures."
-
Google Tests Vertical Images For Top Stories
Google is testing vertical images within the Top Stories section of the Google search results on desktop. We've seen vertical or portrait layouts for top stories on mobile, but I don't think I've seen it look like this on desktop.
-
SEOs, Don't Expect Access To The Google Trends API Soon
As you know, Google released the Google Trends API as an alpha release last month. And many SEOs have already applied for access. But if you are an SEO or even a small publisher, I would not expect access to this API any time soon.
-
Google AI Overviews Explain Overlay Tests Bottom Tray
Google AI Overviews has this feature where you can select the text in the AI Overview and an overlay with explain this, related images and copy text (sometimes other features) overlay as buttons for you to do more with. Google even tested keyboard shortcuts for it. But now Google is testing this in a bottom tray design.
-
Google Merchant API Is Replacing The Content API For Shopping
Over a decade ago, Google released the Content API for Shopping to let merchants manage their Google Merchant Center feed programmatically. Well, that has been officially replaced by the Google Merchant API.
-
Google France Googley Hanging Decorations
Here is a photo from the Google office in France. You can see these decorations hanging in the center, like these leaf like art pieces, in the Google red, blue, green and yellow colors.
