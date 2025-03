Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

About 45 minutes ago, Google sent out a batch of invites to its new AI Mode. I was one who got that email but when I click on the "try now" button, it still tells me I am on the waitlist and I can't access it just yet.

Here is a screenshot of the email I received:

Again, when I click on "Try now" it takes me to the join the wait list screen - it asks me to opt in - which I did when it first launched:

I click that button and it tells me I am on the wait list:

I am not the only one, others are having this issue too:

Can confirm I also got the email but can't access! Seems like a bug — Simon Panting (@pantingxyz) March 24, 2025

Same. 🙃 — Andy Church (@wrestlingandy) March 24, 2025

I assume I will have access soon but I waited 45 minutes before posting this story.

Google rolled this out first to its One AI Premium subscribers...

Are you having this issue too?

There were a number of complaints in the Google Web Help Forums and on social media as well.

Update: About 15 minutes after writing this, it now works.

yep, sorry about that! good to go now! — Robby Stein (@rmstein) March 24, 2025

And then later Google's Robby Stein confirmed the expanded rollout: