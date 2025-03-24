Google AI Mode Access Roll Out Bug? Now Fixed.

Mar 24, 2025 - 6:10 pm
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Mode

About 45 minutes ago, Google sent out a batch of invites to its new AI Mode. I was one who got that email but when I click on the "try now" button, it still tells me I am on the waitlist and I can't access it just yet.

Here is a screenshot of the email I received:

Google Ai Mode Access Notify

Again, when I click on "Try now" it takes me to the join the wait list screen - it asks me to opt in - which I did when it first launched:

Google Ai Mode Opt In

I click that button and it tells me I am on the wait list:

Google Ai Mode On List

I am not the only one, others are having this issue too:

I assume I will have access soon but I waited 45 minutes before posting this story.

Google rolled this out first to its One AI Premium subscribers...

Are you having this issue too?

There were a number of complaints in the Google Web Help Forums and on social media as well.

Forum discussion at X and Google Web Help Forums.

Update: About 15 minutes after writing this, it now works.

And then later Google's Robby Stein confirmed the expanded rollout:

 

