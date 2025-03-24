About 45 minutes ago, Google sent out a batch of invites to its new AI Mode. I was one who got that email but when I click on the "try now" button, it still tells me I am on the waitlist and I can't access it just yet.
Here is a screenshot of the email I received:
Again, when I click on "Try now" it takes me to the join the wait list screen - it asks me to opt in - which I did when it first launched:
I click that button and it tells me I am on the wait list:
I am not the only one, others are having this issue too:
Can confirm I also got the email but can't access! Seems like a bug— Simon Panting (@pantingxyz) March 24, 2025
Same. 🙃— Andy Church (@wrestlingandy) March 24, 2025
I assume I will have access soon but I waited 45 minutes before posting this story.
Google rolled this out first to its One AI Premium subscribers...
Are you having this issue too?
There were a number of complaints in the Google Web Help Forums and on social media as well.
Forum discussion at X and Google Web Help Forums.
Update: About 15 minutes after writing this, it now works.
yep, sorry about that! good to go now!— Robby Stein (@rmstein) March 24, 2025
And then later Google's Robby Stein confirmed the expanded rollout:
2/ We're going to be adding new features and capabilities soon, like more visual responses, richer formatting and new ways to get helpful web content as shown in this example.— Robby Stein (@rmstein) March 24, 2025