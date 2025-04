Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google confirmed it is fixing a bug where old, fake and previously removed reviews are resurfacing in your Google Business Profiles. It is unclear how many Business Profiles are impacted by this, but if you see more reviews pop up that were not previously there, this may be why.

Victoria Kroll from Google posted about this late Friday in the Google Business Profiles Help Forums and wrote:

We are aware that some removed reviews may be resurfacing due to a technical issue. We are working to resolve this.

Stefan Somborac, a Google Product Expert in those forums, added on X:

If you've had fake reviews removed from your Business Profile and now see them returning—sometimes several years later—Google just acknowledged that this is a bug.

So if you see a number of old reviews come up, don't get too excited or worried, they will be removed soon enough, if not already.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help Forums and X.