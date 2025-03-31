Google Business Profiles Bug Resurfacing Old Fake Removed Reviews

Mar 31, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Damaged Google Review Stars

Google confirmed it is fixing a bug where old, fake and previously removed reviews are resurfacing in your Google Business Profiles. It is unclear how many Business Profiles are impacted by this, but if you see more reviews pop up that were not previously there, this may be why.

Victoria Kroll from Google posted about this late Friday in the Google Business Profiles Help Forums and wrote:

We are aware that some removed reviews may be resurfacing due to a technical issue. We are working to resolve this.

Stefan Somborac, a Google Product Expert in those forums, added on X:

If you've had fake reviews removed from your Business Profile and now see them returning—sometimes several years later—Google just acknowledged that this is a bug.

So if you see a number of old reviews come up, don't get too excited or worried, they will be removed soon enough, if not already.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help Forums and X.

 

