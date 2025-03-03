It is time for the monthly Google Webmaster Report. We are now in March as we continue to wait for the first Google core update of 2025. We did have a number of big unconfirmed Google updates, as documented below. There were even rumors of Google downranking AI images and a local diversity update from last year.

That being said, we did have some weird Google crawling issues, Search Console API was delayed but Google said they are more efficient at crawling and Google Search is 60 milliseconds faster.

Google was sued over its AI Overviews, and yea, there is a study showing the horrid click-through rates of those results. Heck, even Reddit wasn't happy with the Google algorithm changes, but with that, Google's earnings were pretty big on the ad side.

Google warned recipe bloggers, had a number of mentions of generative AI cases in its search quality raters guidelines and downplayed pagination for SEO.

On the local side, there was a massive confirmed Google bug with review counts not adding up. Meanwhile, the Google Business Profiles support team is backed up with requests.

There is a lot more, I pulled out the top headlines below and you can also catch up on last month with the February 2025 Google webmaster report.

Here are those stories that I pulled out:

Google Volatility & Updates:

Google Search:Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google Local & Business Profiles:Google Business:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.