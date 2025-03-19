Google is testing moving the AI Overviews from the top position of the search results page (also known as position zero), to the middle of the search results page. We saw Google test this with featured snippets over the years, so it makes sense Google would test this with AI Overviews.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a couple videocasts of this on X - here is one of those:

Here is a static image of the video, showing the AI Overview show in the middle of the Google Search results page:

This was also spotted by Deepak Yadav on X:

Forum discussion at X.