Google Tests AI Overviews In Middle Of Search Results Page

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:51 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Sandwich

Google is testing moving the AI Overviews from the top position of the search results page (also known as position zero), to the middle of the search results page. We saw Google test this with featured snippets over the years, so it makes sense Google would test this with AI Overviews.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a couple videocasts of this on X - here is one of those:

Google Ai Overviews Middle Of Page

Here is a static image of the video, showing the AI Overview show in the middle of the Google Search results page:

Google Ai Overviews Middle Of Page

This was also spotted by Deepak Yadav on X:

Google Ai Overviews Middle Page2

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Confirms Volatility Prior To March 2025 Core Update Was Not That Core Update

Mar 19, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Tests AI Overviews In Middle Of Search Results Page

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Expands Health Overviews & Adds What People Suggest In Search

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools Copilot Feature Opens Up To All

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance Reports Get Compare Filter

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Tests 9 Ads & Only One Free Search Results On Same Page

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Expands Health Overviews & Adds What People Suggest In Search
Next Story: Google Confirms Volatility Prior To March 2025 Core Update Was Not That Core Update

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.