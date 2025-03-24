A month ago, we reported that Google Business Profiles support was backlogged and delayed. Well, the delay is not getting any better. Victoria Kroll from Google posted an update on Friday afternoon in the Google Business Profiles to inform us that the delay is still there.

It is so bad that Google cannot even give a timeline for when the delay will resolved.

Victoria Kroll wrote in the Google Business Profile Forums:

Due to an unusually high volume of appeals, processing times are currently extended. We are working diligently to review all cases. As of this time, we cannot provide a specific response timeframe for pending cases.

She asked that you do not create new requests, because that will just add to the delay. She wrote:

Please note: Do not create a new listing while your appeal is pending. Once your appeal has been submitted, you do not need to do anything further. Learn more about how to appeal Business Profile content & profile restrictions or check the status of your appeal. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period, and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

The delay is causing issues for many small businesses and it has now been going on for several weeks, and there is no end in sight.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profile Forums.