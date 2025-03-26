Google has rolled out AI Overviews to more European regions after we caught them testing these AI Overviews earlier this month. AI Overviews are now officially live in Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

AI Overviews first launched in the US and then in last year to 100+ new countries, etc.

Now they are officially live in these regions:

Germany (German and English)

Belgium (English only at launch)

Ireland (English)

Italy (Italian and English)

Austria (German and English)

Poland (Polish and English)

Portugal (Portuguese and English)

Spain (Spanish and English)

Switzerland (English, French, German, and Italian)

Google told me this doesn't yet include all countries in the EU, the expansion into large European languages like Spanish, German, Polish, Italian, and Portuguese signals a major step forward. Google of course wrote:

Following extensive testing and positive user feedback, signed-in users aged 18+ in these countries will now see AI Overviews appear when our systems determine they will be most helpful, featuring prominent links to the web so people can easily learn more. We’re excited that more people around the world can use AI Overviews in Search.

Hat tip to adrelevance.se for the heads up.

