Google Working Through Google Business Profiles Support Requests

Mar 27, 2025
Google Airport Sign

Google seems to be working through the Google Business Profile support, reinstatement, and suspension appeal requests. As we reported twice already about the huge backlogs and delays with many Google Business Profile support requests, once back in mid-February and then again earlier this week, Google confirmed the delay.

Now I am seeing some signs that Google is catching up a bit with those support requests.

Mike Blumenthal posted an updated screenshot on X of a drop in posts about this in the forums. Mike wrote, "Google indicated that they had put in place a fix and that there are and would be extended delays in appeals. We are seeing a leveling off and dropping of suspension posts so it appears to true." He did add a caution saying, "it will be many weeks for appeal times to return to normal."

Here is the chart:

Gbp Suspension Count

Then Ben Fisher posted on X, "Wow woke up to 13+ locations reinstated!! Google must be getting through the back log!"

Of course, we don't know how many Google is backed up with, and how long this might take to catch up on all these requests but it seems like we are seeing some signs of progress?

Forum discussion at X.

 

