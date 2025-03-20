Last week, Google sent out a bulk load of reverification requests to Google Business Profiles. Well, according to Google's Rick Saxe, it was a bug and the bug should be fixed as of the past day or so.

Rick posted in the Google Business Profiles Help Forum and wrote that they have "implemented a fix" for this bug and it should be resolved.

"There was an issue causing a spike in reverifications for some accounts last week," he explained.

Then he said the Google "team has identified the root issue and implemented a fix that has taken full effect earlier today."

This issue did not affect all Business Profiles but those profiles that were impacted, likely were related to this bug. He said, "we have validated that a large majority of listings triggered into reverification by this bug have been reverified."

So if you were impacted, you should have been reverified automatically yesterday.

Rick asked that "if you saw a spike in listings going into a reverification state over the past week that have yet to be fixed, please reach out to support and provide the list of those profiles for our review."

Although, keep in mind, Google Business Profiles Help Forum.