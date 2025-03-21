My Takeaways From Google Search Central Live NYC 2025

Google Search Central Live Nyc 2025

Google hosts events around the world for SEOs, content creators, webmasters, site owners and marketers named Google Search Central Live. They've been doing it for years and I've attended many over the years. This is the first time the event was held in the new St. John's Terminal, which is made to impress - let me say.

The event was from 11am to 6pm, with plenty of networking and plenty of talks. It honestly is a great event and it is a ton of work and money for Google to put this together.

I will say, the majority of the content presented was not new and more so, mostly from content published on Google's help documentation or previously written on their blog. But not all, just most.

I just wanted to share my takeaways from the event, for those who do not follow me on X or Bluesky:

I first met up with Danny Sullivan and Daniel Waisberg from Google to catch up quickly:

Then we went to the event, there was a networking space on the outside that had light refreshments.

Then we entered the auditorium for the presentations, here is a video:

Here are some slides and comments that caught my attention:

I hope this is useful to some of you all.

 

