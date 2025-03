Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Did you know that 10% of all searches on Google from a younger audience start with Google's new circle-to-search feature? That is what Roma Datta Chobey, the Managing Director at Google India, said last week.

Roma Datta Chobey wrote on LinkedIn, "Over 10% of searches from younger users now start with Circle to Search opening brands to broader queries, richer intent signals, and new ways to engage customers." Later she added in the comments that this is a global data point and does not only refer to India.

She presented this data at The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) CEO Conference last week.

I don't think I've heard this metric before...

I spotted this via Gagan on X:

"Over 10% of searches from younger users now start with Circle to Search" says Managing Director (Google India)



Post via LinkedInhttps://t.co/GFEIObBS9b



PS - in replies I have asked her to clarify if that's global or India specific data point (I will post if she replies) pic.twitter.com/ipSwY7bH4H — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) February 28, 2025

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.