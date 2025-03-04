Did you know that 10% of all searches on Google from a younger audience start with Google's new circle-to-search feature? That is what Roma Datta Chobey, the Managing Director at Google India, said last week.

Roma Datta Chobey wrote on LinkedIn, "Over 10% of searches from younger users now start with Circle to Search opening brands to broader queries, richer intent signals, and new ways to engage customers." Later she added in the comments that this is a global data point and does not only refer to India.

She presented this data at The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) CEO Conference last week.

I don't think I've heard this metric before...

I spotted this via Gagan on X:

"Over 10% of searches from younger users now start with Circle to Search" says Managing Director (Google India)



Post via LinkedInhttps://t.co/GFEIObBS9b



PS - in replies I have asked her to clarify if that's global or India specific data point (I will post if she replies) pic.twitter.com/ipSwY7bH4H — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) February 28, 2025

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.