Google Tests Vertical Images For Top Stories (& News Tab)

Aug 19, 2025 - 7:31 am
Filed Under Google

Google News Vertical Tabs

Google is testing vertical images within the Top Stories (and news tab) section of the Google search results on desktop. We've seen vertical or portrait layouts for top stories on mobile a long time ago, but I don't think I've seen it look like this on desktop.

This was spotted by SEObsolete on X who wrote, "The hero image is now adopting more like a insta vertical format. The emphasis seems to be more on the headline rather than the image."

I cannot replicate it but here is the image he shared:

Google Top Stories Vertical

To compare, this is what I see:

Google Top Stories Normal

I kinda like how this test looks...

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Also in the news tab in Google Search:

 

