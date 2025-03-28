19 months ago, Google released a feature named SGE while browsing, and later changed it to AI while browsing. Well, that feature is no longer - Google has deprecated it and put it in the Google graveyard.

Google wrote yesterday, "The AI while browsing feature is no longer available."

So Google updated its paywalled structured data documentation to remove the one line on that AI while browsing. That line read, "AI tools while browsing, a separate feature than AI Overviews, will not show key points for paywalled articles, if paywall structured data is on the page."

"AI while browsing was specifically designed to help people more deeply engage with long-form content from publishers and creators, and make it easier to find what you’re looking for while browsing the web," Google wrote. "On some web pages you visit, you can tap to see an AI-generated list of the key points an article covers, with links that will take you straight to what you’re looking for directly on the page," Google added.

Here is what it looked like in Chrome (click to enlarge):

Here is what it looked like in the mobile app:

