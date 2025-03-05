Google Business Reviews Gain Expressive Reactions

Google now supports expressive reactions for Google reviews on mobile search and maps. This shows up when viewing a Google Business Profile's reviews on mobile. It gives you the ability to react to other reviews left on the business.

This was posted by Google's Lisa Landsman on LinkedIn who wrote:

Google reviews on mobile just got a little more fun with expressive reactions! ❤️🙏🔥😋🤯

Here is a screenshot she shared of this:

Google Local Expressive Reactions

A year ago we saw Google testing reactions to local reviews, we also saw it a couple years before that, and then emoji review filters as well.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

