John Mueller from Google said on Bluesky that he sees some SEOs over-focusing on the tiniest SEO metrics and that they should spend their time focusing on more important things.

John wrote, "I know some SEOs like to over-focus on tiny metrics." He went on to say that he thinks "sites will be better off focusing on a more stable state, rather than hoping for accidental by-clicks."

"Build more things that bring real value to the web, that attract & keep users coming back on their own," he added to his string of thoughts.

This is not too far off from Microsoft Bing's Fabrice Canel who wrote something similar earlier this week.

John has said similar things in the past, that SEOs should stop over-focusing on URL structure, links or any one tactic.

Here is the post:

I know some SEOs like to over-focus on tiny metrics, but I think sites will be better off focusing on a more stable state, rather than hoping for accidental by-clicks. Build more things that bring real value to the web, that attract & keep users coming back on their own. — John Mueller (@johnmu.com) March 17, 2025 at 10:40 AM

