Google: Stop Over Focusing On Tiny SEO Metrics

Mar 21, 2025 - 7:41 am 8 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Target

John Mueller from Google said on Bluesky that he sees some SEOs over-focusing on the tiniest SEO metrics and that they should spend their time focusing on more important things.

John wrote, "I know some SEOs like to over-focus on tiny metrics." He went on to say that he thinks "sites will be better off focusing on a more stable state, rather than hoping for accidental by-clicks."

"Build more things that bring real value to the web, that attract & keep users coming back on their own," he added to his string of thoughts.

This is not too far off from Microsoft Bing's Fabrice Canel who wrote something similar earlier this week.

John has said similar things in the past, that SEOs should stop over-focusing on URL structure, links or any one tactic.

Here is the post:

I know some SEOs like to over-focus on tiny metrics, but I think sites will be better off focusing on a more stable state, rather than hoping for accidental by-clicks. Build more things that bring real value to the web, that attract & keep users coming back on their own.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) March 17, 2025 at 10:40 AM

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 21, 2025

Mar 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Engine Roundtable Vlog

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Updates, AI Search Leak, AI Overviews linking to Google, Assistant To Die, Bing News & More

Mar 21, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google March 2025 Core Update Volatility Bursts Or Tools Confused?

Mar 21, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Now Lets You Quickly Hide All Recommendations

Mar 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Stop Over Focusing On Tiny SEO Metrics

Mar 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console API To Support 24-Hour Hourly View

Mar 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Search Console API To Support 24-Hour Hourly View
Next Story: Google Ads Now Lets You Quickly Hide All Recommendations

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.