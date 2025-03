Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is once again showing a local pack in the AI Overviews, formerly known as SGE (Search Generative Experience). Google removed the local pack from those AI Overviews back in September 2023 after having a 5 pack during the early months of SGE. Now, I am seeing them return.

This was spotted first by Greg Sterling who posted on X saying, "Seeing my first AI Overview for local: "best fish tacos near me." Then Andy Simpson posted a video of it in action on X. Let me be clear, this is not reserved for those in the AI Mode beta, because I am not yet in the beta and I see it. But I do see it only in Labs, not in other interfaces.

Here is my screenshot:

Here are the videos and images from Andy and Greg:

Check it out: just searched "best fish tacos near me" again and this result shows four completely different businesses vs. the first local AIO -- "LAIO." πŸ˜€ c: @ndyjsimpson @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/oKlCg1Q4Fp — Greg Sterling πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@gsterling) March 13, 2025

Here is what it looked like in SGE back in 2023:

I will say, in my example, the AI Overview local pack and normal Places section in the organic results are slightly different. Here is the Places section:

So now the AI Overviews have local packs!

Forum discussion at X.