Google is once again showing a local pack in the AI Overviews, formerly known as SGE (Search Generative Experience). Google removed the local pack from those AI Overviews back in September 2023 after having a 5 pack during the early months of SGE. Now, I am seeing them return.

This was spotted first by Greg Sterling who posted on X saying, "Seeing my first AI Overview for local: "best fish tacos near me." Then Andy Simpson posted a video of it in action on X. Let me be clear, this is not reserved for those in the AI Mode beta, because I am not yet in the beta and I see it. But I do see it only in Labs, not in other interfaces.

Here is my screenshot:

Here are the videos and images from Andy and Greg:

Check it out: just searched "best fish tacos near me" again and this result shows four completely different businesses vs. the first local AIO -- "LAIO." 😀 c: @ndyjsimpson @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/oKlCg1Q4Fp — Greg Sterling 🇺🇦 (@gsterling) March 13, 2025

Here is what it looked like in SGE back in 2023:

I will say, in my example, the AI Overview local pack and normal Places section in the organic results are slightly different. Here is the Places section:

So now the AI Overviews have local packs!

Forum discussion at X.